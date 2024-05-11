Ardor Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Ardor has a market cap of $100.95 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

