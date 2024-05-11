Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

