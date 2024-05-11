Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $26.95.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
