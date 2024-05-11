Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.800 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. 3,140,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

