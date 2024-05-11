Audius Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $196.19 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,256,319,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,749,415 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

