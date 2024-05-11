Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.88 billion and $276.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $33.76 or 0.00055230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 440,044,601 coins and its circulating supply is 381,354,961 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

