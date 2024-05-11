Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.710 EPS.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 337,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

