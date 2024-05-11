Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 3,189,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.