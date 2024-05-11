Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in April

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 3,594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.91 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.
About Bankinter
