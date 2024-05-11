Barclays Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. 828,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,551. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 7,110.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 354,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

