Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.50. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $353.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.71 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

