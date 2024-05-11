Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of BMWYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.