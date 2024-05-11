Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMWYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

