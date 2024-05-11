BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Price Performance

BB Liquidating stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

BB Liquidating Company Profile

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

