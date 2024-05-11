Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.