Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V)
Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.
