Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.
Black Hills Stock Down 0.9 %
BKH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.05. 523,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,778. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Black Hills Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
