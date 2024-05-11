BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.120-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.6 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.
BL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 757,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.87.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
