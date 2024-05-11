BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 304,587 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,071,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 276,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 99.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 444,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 222,316 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 81.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

