Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $43.00 at Roth Mkm

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 245.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 361,763 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.