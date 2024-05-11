BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.73.

Shares of SDE stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.15. 168,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

