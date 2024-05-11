BMO Capital Markets Increases Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $36.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of CART traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,990. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

