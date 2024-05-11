BMO Capital Markets Raises Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $99.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

LPX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 1,186,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $73,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

