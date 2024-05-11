BNB Price Reaches $583.06 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $583.06 or 0.00959225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $86.05 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,958 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,031.56089672. The last known price of BNB is 593.80872823 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2155 active market(s) with $1,788,542,541.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.