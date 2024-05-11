BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 1,770,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,199. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

