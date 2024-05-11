Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

BPZZF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.80.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

