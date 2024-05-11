Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

