Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.29.

BHF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 577,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

