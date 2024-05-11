Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 266,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brink’s has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $98.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

