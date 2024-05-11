Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.710-7.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $195.69. The stock had a trading volume of 560,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.