Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,875 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 2,089,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

