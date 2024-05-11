Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.45 on Friday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

