C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,299. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $423.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

