Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 21st

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGO opened at $10.52 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.