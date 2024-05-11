Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,698 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.49. 5,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

