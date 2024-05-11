Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,496 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS:ITA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.10. 758,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.