Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,496 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:ITA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.10. 758,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.