Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,159 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 313,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 154,072 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 146,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 106,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,790. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $713.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

