Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 12,982 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 612,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 118,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 221,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

