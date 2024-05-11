Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 29,080,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.