Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,637. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

