Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period.

CFO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,536. The stock has a market cap of $454.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

