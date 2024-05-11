Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR remained flat at $31.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

