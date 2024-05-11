Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 263,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,090,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $71.38. 5,562,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

