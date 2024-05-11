Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.26. 228,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,732. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

