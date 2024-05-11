Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $224,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 406,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.31.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

