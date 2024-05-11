Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NRG Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,247. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
