Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,247. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

