Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $937,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 1,605,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,581. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

