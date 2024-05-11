Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.