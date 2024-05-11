Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $186.46. 58,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,259. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.98 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

