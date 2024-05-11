Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 1,020,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

