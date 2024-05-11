Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. 8,636,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,522,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

