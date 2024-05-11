Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,124 Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday.

Kamada Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Kamada

(Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.